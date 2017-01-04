IFA SAY NO DANGER TO HUMANS AFTER BIRD FLU CASE IN WEXFORD

The IFA have assured the public that the bird flu case discovered in County Wexford last week is not harmful to humans.

A wild duck was found to have the H5N8 subtype of the disease which is only dangerous to birds.

There was a worldwide outbreak of bird flu in 2009 with the more dangerous H5N1 strain of the virus.

It is believed the bird came from the UK where there is an outbreak of bird flu.

Speaking to Morning Mix this morning, The IFA’s Nigel Renaghan made it clear that there is no public danger but the disease must be stopped as it can wipe out the bird population.