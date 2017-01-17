IRELAND NEEDS AN ETV AFTER BREXIT – BYRNE

A Former Marine Minister has re-iterated his appeal to the government to invest in an emergency towing vessel (ETV) for Ireland’s sea territory.
Former Wexford TD Hugh Byrne says that Ireland needs to be self sufficient when it comes to rescuing boats in the Irish Sea and not to have to wait for resources from Britian.
It comes following the grounding of a large cargo ship off the Pink Rock on Sunday.
Speaking on the Morning Mix this morning, he said that Brexit means Ireland needs it’s own resources right away.