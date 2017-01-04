IRISH CANCER SOCIETY DEFENDS “PROVOCATIVE” ADS

The Irish Cancer Society’s head of communications say that their new campaign is designed to be shocking and to start a conversation.
Grainne O’Rourke says the campaign is “provocative” so that people get talking about cancer.
The charity has published a series of ads telling people to ‘Get Cancer’.
One of the ads features a man saying he wants to get cancer and “wring it’s bloody neck.”
The latest figures show that around 1 person gets cancer in Ireland every three minutes.
The charity says we can’t get complacent about its devastating effects.