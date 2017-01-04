IRISH CANCER SOCIETY DEFENDS “PROVOCATIVE” ADS

News Desk NewsTagged , ,

The Irish Cancer Society’s head of communications say that their new campaign is designed to be shocking and to start a conversation.

Grainne O’Rourke says the campaign is “provocative” so that people get talking about cancer.

The charity has published a series of ads telling people to ‘Get Cancer’.

 

One of the ads features a man saying he wants to get cancer and “wring it’s bloody neck.”

The latest figures show that around 1 person gets cancer in Ireland every three minutes.

The charity says we can’t get complacent about its devastating effects.

Share this article....Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestEmail this to someone