ITALY HOTEL RESCUE AND FATAL BUS CRASH Hopes are fading of finding survivors in the Italian hotel that was buried by Wednesday’s avalanche. 23 people remain unaccounted for at the scene of the disaster in the central Abruzzo (PRON: A-broot-so) region. Rescue teams have been working around the clock in worsening conditions. Meanwhile, officials admit it could take days to formally identify victims of a deadly bus crash in Italy. The coach, carrying Hungarian students returning from a school trip, burst into flames after the incident on Friday night. 16 people died and tomorrow’s been declared a day of national mourning.

