KENNY NO REGRETS OVER TRUMP REMARKS Donald Trump has sided with Russia again – this time denying that they influenced the US Presidential election. He says Putin was not responsible for hacking the accounts of Democrats. And has vowed to meet intelligence chiefs to get the full facts. Meanwhile the Taoiseach Enda Kenny says he doesn’t regret calling the incoming American President “racist and dangerous”. Mr Kenny used the words last summer as Donald Trump was vying to be the Republican candidate.

Share this article....