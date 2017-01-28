Kenny Says No Coalition With Sinn Fein

The Taoiseach has moved to shut down suggestions that Fine Gael might do business with Sinn Féin in a future coalition.

Enda Kenny surprised and annoyed many in his party this week, by refusing to rule out a future coalition with Sinn Fein. But today he’s moved to end the controversy with a statement that says Fine Gael policy “is, has been and will remain, not to enter into coalition government with Sinn Fèin.”

Enda Kenny adds that he doesn’t think the parties to be in anyway compatible.

The Taoiseach clearly wants to move on from this issue, saying his focus now is on immediate challenges like Brexit.