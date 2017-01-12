LAST MINUTE BID TO AVOID NORTH ELECTION

News Desk News

Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State says he will call a Stormont election, if there’s no appointment of a First and Deputy First Minister next week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan is in Belfast today in a bid to avert the collapse of power-sharing in the North.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood in Dublin for a series of meetings with politicians this afternoon.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire, says he wants to see successful engagement between Sinn Fein and the DUP

