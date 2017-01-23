LOCAL GROUPS ANGER DELAYS BARROW CYCLEWAY

Plans to introduce a one hundred kilometre cycleway along the river Barrow has run into difficulty.
Planning permission to start the work is to be lodged with Carlow County Council this week.
The riverside walk from Lowtown in County Kildare to Saint Mullins in County Carlow currently is mainly a grass pathway.
Waterways Ireland want to upgrade it to a proper cycle track to encourage more users.
However some local groups are against the plan saying is will destroy what they describe as the ‘most beautiful river walkway in these islands’.