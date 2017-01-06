LORD MAYOR OF DUBLIN WANTS GENDER PAY GAP TACKLED

The Government’s being urged to tackle the gender pay gap this year.
The Lord Mayor of Dublin says the time has come to compel companies to publicly detail the differences in pay between male and female employees.
A recent study of pay-scales within the Irish workforce has found a 20 per cent difference in wages between the sexes – which means for the last six weeks of 2016 women worked for free.
Brendan Carr has said it’s time to compel companies to offer fair wages to their employees of both sexes.