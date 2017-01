MAN ARRESTED IN SCOTLAND OVER FIRE DEATH Police in Scotland have arrested a man in connection with the death of his brother, and the alleged attempted murder of his parents and his brother’s girlfriend. Cameron Logan died in a fire at his family home in Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of New Year’s Day. A 26-year-old man, understood to be Blair Logan, is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Share this article....