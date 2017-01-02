MAN DIES IN WEXFORD FARM ACCIDENT

News Desk News

An elderly man has died following a farm accident in County Wexford this morning

The eighty four year old man was assisting his son on the family farm at around ten am when the accident happened

It is understood he was knocked down by a moving vehicle which proved fatal for the victim

The accident happened in the townsland of The Boola which is situated between Adamstown and Raheen

It is the first farm fatality of 2017 and both the gardai and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the circumstances

