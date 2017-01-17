MORE CALLS FOR ST SENAN’S TO BE USED FOR EDUCATION

Another Wexford Councillor has called for the Saint Senan’s building and land in Enniscorthy to be purchased for development as a third level institution for County Wexford.
Today’s call has come from the chairman of the County Council Paddy Kavanagh who has joined councillor Michael Sheehan in a similar call last week.
Councillor Kavanagh says Wexford needs such a facility badly given the county has the third lowest rate of third level attainment in the country at twenty one per cent.
The HSE has put up Saint Senan’s for public auction next month.