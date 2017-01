NEW AUTHORITY NOW CONTROLS SENIOR GARDA APPOINTMENTS The Policing Authority is now officially responsible for recruiting senior members of the force. Starting today it will take over the appointments of Assistant Garda Commissioners, Chief Superintendents and Superintendents. It means the Government no longer has the power to promote top ranking Gardaí. The Policing Authority was set up a year ago to oversee the performance of An Garda Síochána.

Share this article....