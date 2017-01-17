NEW SCHOOL FOR NEW ROSS

The new co educational school in New Ross is set to open next month.
Pupils from three existing schools in the town will attend the complex in Castlemoyle which is almost complete at a cost of ten million euro.
Plans for the new school were initially introduced as far back as 2000 but work finally got underway last April in works undertaken by Sammon Group Construction.
New Ross District Council is footing the bill for the completion of necessary road works leading to the school at a cost of four hundred thousand euro.