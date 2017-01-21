OBAMA TELLS PARTY – TRUMP’S NOT THE END OF THE WORLD As Donald Trump begins his first full day as President, he’s already started the process of scrapping Barack Obama’s key health policy ‘Obamacare’. He’s also promising changes in areas like energy, trade, jobs and growth. Mr Trump will also attend a national prayer service at Washington Cathedral late. His predecessor Barack Obama told Democrats not to be too disheartened that a candidate from a rival party is now in charge. It’s not a full stop, he said, it’s a comma in the US’s history.

