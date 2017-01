ONE DEAD ONE SERIOUSLY INJURED ON THE ROADS A 52 year old man’s died following a crash in County Armagh. The single vehicle crash happened last night on the Castleblayney Road near Keady. And a woman’s been seriously injured in a crash in Dublin. The two-car collision happened at around 10.30 last night in the Strawberry Beds area near Lucan. The woman’s being treated in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, the man driving the second car received minor injuries.

