ONE HOSPITALISED AFTER CURRACLOE RESCUE One person was brought to hospital Saturday after suffering an injury in Curracloe woods. Emergency services were alerted mid afternoon and the Curracloe Coast Guard shore unit commenced a search for the casualty assisted by the Waterford Coast Guard helicopter. After the casualty was located the helicopter landed on the nearby beach and the injured person was transferred aboard. The helicopter then flew the casualty to Waterford and transferred by ambulance to Waterford University Hospital.

