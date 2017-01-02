Outstanding Achievement Awards Gala Ball

In the past year the South East Radio Talbot Hotel Outstanding Achievement Awards have recognised 12 highly deserving winners in our community, nominated by you.
Now it’s time for the judges to select an overall winner, who will receive the prize of a travel voucher.
The winner will be announced at a special Gala Ball in the Talbot Hotel, Wexford on Friday 20th of January 2017.
It promises to be Wexford’s night of nights, a glittering occasion with a live broadcast on South East Radio presented by Alan Corcoran & Alan McGuire, a champagne reception on arrival at the Talbot Hotel, superb dinner, and live music with the Kaye Twins.
Tickets for €50 are available from the Talbot Hotel, Wexford on 053 – 91 22 5 66.