OVERALL OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER ANNOUNCED LAST NIGHT The overall winner of the South East Radio Talbot Hotels Outstanding Achievement Awards was announced last night at a gala ball in the Talbot Hotel. One of the twelve monthly winners was presented with the overall award by the judges guided by public voting, and that winner was September’s award recipient, autism support campaigner Jane Johnson. Jane – who has two autistic children – and her family campaigned ceaselessly when the Department of Education threatened to cut Special Needs Assistants in schools. And she said everyone is entitled to live thier life to their fullest potential, whether disabled or not.

