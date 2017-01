PEDESTRIAN DIES IN LAOIS ROAD ACCIDENT Investigations are continuing after a fatal traffic accident in County Laois last night. A 38 year old male pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car on the Ballylinan to Castlecomer Road at Crettyard just after 10pm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the 24 year old woman who was driving the car was uninjured.

