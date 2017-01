POPE NEEDS TO ACT ON ABUSE PRIESTS – KENNY Enda Kenny has told the Pope to act on cases of clerical sex abuse, in order to improve his reception in Ireland. The Taoiseach’s confirmed he advised Pope Francis to act on the cases during his meeting with him last November. He says acting on the cases would “help to improve” the Vatican’s perception here, ahead of the pontiff’s visit in 2018.

