PROPERTY PRICE RISE IN WEXFORD BELOW AVERAGE – SURVEY Every county in Ireland saw an increase in house prices last year – except Limerick city. According to the Irish Independent property survey – Cavan and Killarney saw the biggest rise in the average price of a home – up 20 percent. There was a 15 percent jump in Leitrim – while the cheapest average house price is in Longford at 69 thousand. Closer to home, the average price of a house in Wexford is 200 thousand Euro – up 6 percent.

