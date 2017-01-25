ROSSLARE EUROPORT GROWTH DOWN THANKS TO BREXIT

Business through Rosslare Europort is already suffering as a result of Brexit.
So a conference has been told which was convened by the Department of Transport on the effects of Britain leaving the European Union.
Held in Dundalk, the think in heard that Rosslare Europort had reported a slowing down of growth because of the sterling differential and uncertainty about ongoing cross border arrangements.
Meanwhile a poll from Tourism Ireland in partnership with Red C shows 50 per cent of British travelers will spend less while on holiday as a result of the country leaving the EU.