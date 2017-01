SCOTLAND COULD HOLD SECOND INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM – FIRST MINISTER Scotland’s First Minister has warned she isn’t bluffing about the prospect of a second independence referendum for the country. Nicola Sturgeon has told the BBC she’s prepared to call a fresh vote if the terms for leaving the EU aren’t right. She’s hinted there could be a vote within five years if there’s a so-called “hard Brexit” – which means leaving the European single market.

