SHIP RUNS AGROUND NEAR WATERFORD ESTUARY

A cargo ship has gone aground in Waterford Estuary.
The ship carrying four and a half thousand tonnes of dry goods was on route to New Ross port when it ran into difficulties off the Pink Rock yesterday.
Efforts to get it afloat again this morning at high tide failed.
Local former Fianna Fail TD Hugh Byrne says this situation highlights the need for an emergency towing vessel of which there is not one in the country.
He says we are dependent on one coming form Britain when something likes this happens.