SLURRY SPREADING IN WEXFORD CAN BEGIN TOMORROW

Farmers in County Wexford can begin spreading slurry from tomorrow the 13th of January.
Slurry spreading restrictions have been lifted from a number of counties including Wexford and Wicklow.
Farmers are now allowed to place slurry, farmyard manure and chemical fertiliser on their land.
The Department of Agriculture are advising farmers that all tractors and slurry equipment used on the road are checked over and road legal.
Slurry tankers are exempt from weight on axles when compared with trailers.