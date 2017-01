SURVEY SHOWS MOST WORKERS EXPECT PAY RISES More than three quarters of Irish workers expect to get a pay rise in 2017. That’s according to a new survey of staff working in over 7 thousand firms across the country. The study – carried out by Abrivia Recruitment and the Trinity Business School – also found that 84 per cent of firms plan to hire more staff this year. The strongest jobs growth is expected in the Marketing, Sales and ICT sectors.

