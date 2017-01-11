TENTH ANNIVERSARY OF SHIPPING VESSELS LOST OFF WEXFORD COAST

Today marks the tenth anniversary of a black day off the Wexford Waterford coast

Two fishing vessels were lost in the space of twenty four hours

The Pere Charles with a crew of five on board disappeared after sending out an emergency may day call on the evening of January 10th 2007

It had been fishing for herring after launching from Dunmore East

The Pere Charles was skippered by Kerry man Thomas Hennessy, also on board were his uncle Pat Hennessy, Duncormick man Pat Coady, Billy O’Connor from Dunmore East and a Ukranian crew member

Hours later a second trawler dissappeared about forty miles from the site of the Pere Charles

The Honey Dew 2 had two of its crew rescued from a liferaft off the coast of Tramore

However two other crew members perished in the tragedy skipper Ger Bohan from Kinsale and a Polish crew member

In all seven people lost thier lives in rough seas off the south east coast this week ten years ago