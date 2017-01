TROLLEY CRISIS COULD GET WORSE – HSE EXECUTIVE The HSE’s Director for Emergency Management has warned we could see a return to the record level of overcrowding witnessed in hospitals last week. Around 300 patients are on trolleys this afternoon – down from a peak of over 600 on Tuesday. Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is sorry for what Irish people are experiencing in the health service – while the HSE announced a range of initiatives to resolve the crisis.

