TWO WEXFORD ENTRIES HIGHLY COMMENDED AT YOUNG SCIENTISTS EXPO Two projects carried out by Wexford students received Highly Commended awards at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition in Dublin yesterday. Niamh Tennant and Olivia Morris Nolan of Manscoil Gharman were awarded in the Technology category for their project entitled the Funky Focail App. And a group of three students from Loreto Secondary School in Wexford town received Highly Commended in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category. The project by Amy Richards, Rebecca Thomas and Sadhbh Cullinane was an investigation into the public’s attitudes and perceptions towards antibiotic use and antimicrobial resistance.

