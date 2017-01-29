UNITED IRELAND – NOT JUST YET SAYS KENNY Enda Kenny says he would like to see a United Ireland – but has ruled out pursuing the idea in BREXIT talks. The Taoiseach says he’s instead focussing on making sure the possibility is retained after the UK leaves the European Union. Under the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland could become part of the Republic if it was approved at separate referendums in both jurisdictions. The Taoiseach says he doesn’t want to invoke that idea now, and instead wants to retain it for future use.

Share this article....