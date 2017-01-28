Varadkar: No Public Funds For Commercially Viable Bus Routes

A senior member of cabinet says the Government shouldn’t fund commercially viable public transport routes.
Leo Varadkar, who served as Transport Minister in the last government, says taxpayers money shouldn’t be spent on routes that are already well served by private operators.
It comes as drivers at Bus Éireann are threatening to stage industrial action, if planned cuts to their pay are implemented next month.
Unions representing workers say the financial crisis in the company was caused by poor policy decisions.