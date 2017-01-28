Veteran Actor John Hurt – Star Of Elephant Man And Harry Potter – Dies At 77

Actor John Hurt has died at the age of 77.
The veteran performer – who lived in Ireland for many years – had been fighting pancreatic cancer.
JK Rowling’s paid one of many tributes to John Hurt, calling him ‘immensely talented and deeply beloved’.
Three Harry Potter films were among 200 movies in which he appeared in a career spanning six decades. He’s also remembered for roles in The Elephant Man, Alien, Nineteen Eighty-Four and Doctor Who.
They earned him four Bafta wins, and two Oscar nominations.
John’s role in Jim Sheridan’s The Field was symbolic of his life long love for Ireland. The actor lived in Wicklow for over a decade, and performed at the Gate Theatre in Dublin several times.