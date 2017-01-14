WATERFORD HOSPITAL ACTION GROUP UNHAPPY WITH UHW MOBILE CATH LAB The Government has been accused of trying to “fudge” the need for a 24/7 cath lab in Waterford by providing a mobile one instead. The South East Patient Advocacy Group is going ahead with a demonstration today to highlight the need for a permanent cardiac care unit for the region. Junior Minister John Halligan said yesterday that he’d received assurances from the Health Minister that a mobile lab would be in place within weeks, but the group says it’s not enough.

Share this article....