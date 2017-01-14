Waterford Hospital Action Group Unhappy With Uhw Mobile Cath Lab

South East Radio News

WATERFORD HOSPITAL ACTION GROUP UNHAPPY WITH UHW MOBILE CATH LAB The Government has been accused of trying to “fudge” the need for a 24/7 cath lab in Waterford by providing a mobile one instead. The South East Patient Advocacy Group is going ahead with a demonstration today to highlight the need for a permanent cardiac care unit for the region. Junior Minister John Halligan said yesterday that he’d received assurances from the Health Minister that a mobile lab would be in place within weeks, but the group says it’s not enough.

