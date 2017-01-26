WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL WARN AGAINST RAIL CHANGES

Wexford County Council have come out strongly against proposed changes to the rail services around the country.
The members say they are ’emphatically opposed to the suspension of any rail service in County Wexford’
The Rosslare Europort to Dublin route south of Gorey could be one of the routes suspended due to low numbers using the service.
However, the council has defended the numbers blaming them on reduced frequency of trains and slow travel times.
They are also looking for rail prices to be reviewed in order to be competitive with other modes of transport.