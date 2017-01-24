WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCILLORS TO GET PAY INCREASE

Wexford County councillors are to receive an increased annual payment of one thousand euro in April.
Housing and Local Government Minister Simon Coveney is to introduce the measure for all councillors across the country as well as an increase in expenses.
Wexford’s thirty four councillors currently receive an annual income 16,565 euro plus expenses.
Councillors last year sought a forty per cent increase in their income to allow for the increased workload as a result of changes to the local government system in 2014.