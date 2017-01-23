WEXFORD HOME PRESERVES TO REPRESENT COUNTY IN SFA AWARDS

NO FEE FOR REPRO - 08/09/2016 -BUSINESS - Pictured at the official launch of the SFA National Small Business Awards 2017 were patron An Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, TD and Patricia Callan, SFA Director. Small firms (employing less than 50 people) have from today until 21 October to enter free of charge on www.sfa.ie/awards . The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to the Irish economy. Credit Gary O' Neill
A Wexford company has been announced as one of the finalists for the Small Firms Association Awards 2017.
Wexford Home Preserves is one of 35 finalists and the only company from County Wexford to make it to the final.
The company was set up in 1988 by Ellen O’Leary and makes homemade jams and marmalades.
The current owner Tom Sinnott said local ingredients help their product be so successful and tasty.