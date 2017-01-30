WEXFORD HOUSING INCREASED BY 30% LAST YEAR

House building activity increased by over 30 per cent in 2016.
The news comes at latest price survey show the average house sale in County Wexford last year increased by ten thousand euro.
Two new developments around Wexford town are in progress, the second phase of the Ard Uisce development Whiterock Hill has just been launched, while planning permission has been granted for twenty four houses at Ardcavan.
The latest figures from the Construction Industry Federation show that over 13-thousand housing units were completed nationally between January and November, while over 11-thousand units were commenced.
Director General Tom Parlon says we should see further improvements this year as a result of the help-to-buy scheme.