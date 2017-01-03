WEXFORD TO REHOUSE 18 SYRIAN FAMILIES IN 2017

18 Syrian families will be relocated in Wexford this year.

It comes as part of the last government’s promise to help rehouse those that have been displaced in the civil war in Syria.

The confirmation came just before Christmas with County Wexford expected to take in 18 of the 4000 families promised by the government in 2014.

Speaking on Morning Mix this morning, Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright said they are looking to give the families a big Wexford welcome.

He also said that the council will receive extra funding for the families and they therefore won’t be taking places promised for those on the housing list.