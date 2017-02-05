ADAMS TO GO TO WASHINGTON FOR ST PATRICKS DAY Gerry Adams says he will travel to the US for St Patrick’s Day. During a short 48-hour visit, the Sinn Féin President will meet Irish American leaders and politicians to discuss the North, Brexit and the issue of the undocumented Irish. Mr Adams says the party is ‘very mindful that the Saint Patrick Day celebrations are bigger than President Trump’ and it doesn’t make sense for Irish leaders to exclude themselves from an opportunity to engage on critical issues.

