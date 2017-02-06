AGRI AND FISHING SECTORS MOST TO LOSE FROM BREXIT

The agriculture and fishing sectors in Ireland have most to lose from Brexit.
Farming will suffer most according to the President of the Irish Farmers Association Joe Healy while Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Michael Creed admitted the fishing industry will also be hit.
Thirty six per cent of landings of fish here come from UK waters which would be out of bounds following Brexit.
County Wexford produces ten per cent of the agriculture produce in the country leaving the county highly vulnerable to the outcome of Britain leaving the EU.
Joe Healy says its a situation that demands urgent attention from the government.