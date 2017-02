ANNIVERSARY OF REGENCY HOTEL SHOOTING HAS GARDAI ON HIGH ALERT Gardaí are on high alert in Dublin today, on the first anniversary of the Regency Hotel shooting. 33 year old David Byrne was shot dead in the attack which escalated the so called Hutch-Kinahan feud. The shooting happened on a Friday afternoon during a boxing weigh in. 11 people have died since then in related murders

