CELTIC LINEN HOPEFUL THEY CAN RETURN TO PROFIT

The new board of Celtic Linen is confident the business can return to profit.
The Drinagh based company exited examinership in December following an injection of capital by its new owners.
The company went into examinership last September with liabilities of fourteen million euro.
Causeway Capital through its entity Harkglade took over the running of Celtic Linen in December with an injection 1.39 million euro following the resignation of the outgoing board of directors.
Celtic Linen employs 430 people in total and the new owners are confident its future is secure with a cut in costs and further investment.