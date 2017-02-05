CITIZENS ASSEMBLY CONTINUES 8TH AMENDMENT DISCUSSION The Citizens’ Assembly has heard opposing view points on a pregnant woman’s right to choose an abortion. The group of 99 citizens is today discussing ethical issues around the Eighth Amendment. Dr. Joan McCarthy from University College Cork said the Eighth Amendment “tramples on women’s rights” and can create health risks for women. However, Dr Dónal O’Mathúna of Dublin City University said freedom of choice should not be applied in the case of abortion.

