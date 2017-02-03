ENNISCORTHY MAN UPSET AFTER CLERICAL ERROR FOLLOWING WIFE’S DEATH

A story from Enniscorthy of how a man who was recently widowed was at the centre of bungled bureaucracy from the Department of Social Protection.

For the man in question it was highly sensitive matter.

The man tried to receive his pension from the local authorities but was informed that he could not do so as he was classified in their records as deceased.

The man also said he was still receiving letters from authorities addressed to his wife even though she had recently passed away.

It appears the authorities incorrectly classified the man as being dead instead of his wife which led to the error.

He has been told that the matter will be rectified and he will receive his pension next week.