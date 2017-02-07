IRISH FARMERS TO MEET UK ENVIRONMENT SECRETARY OF STATE TODAY

News Desk News

An Irish farm delegation will meet with the UK Secretary of State for the Environment Food and Rural Affairs in London this evening.

It will be led by Wexford man Patrick Kent who is National President of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association.

The meeting will take place in the House of Commons and will include representatives of farm organisations from Northern Ireland Scotland and Wales also.

The Secretary of State Andrea Leadsom is meeting with the group to discuss their concerns over Brexit.

