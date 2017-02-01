JUNIOR COUNCIL ENCOURAGES POLITICIANS TO LISTEN TO TEENS

The chairperson of the Junior Council for the Wexford and Bridgetown area Karen Roche feels that politicians should focus more on listening to the youth of Ireland.
Karen is a 5th year student from Presentation Secondary School in Wexford and is looking to help encourage more young people to become more politically involved.
It’s hoped that eventually the council can be spread throughout the county with junior representatives from Gorey, New Ross and Enniscorthy.
Speaking on the morning Mix this morning, Karen says politics should be for everyone.