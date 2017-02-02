NUMBER OF WEXFORD TO DUBLIN COMMUTERS INCREASE

The number of workers commuting from Wexford to Dublin continues to increase.
Workers from various parts of the county are spending between one two hours travelling as Wexford is one of eleven counties now within the Dublin Commuter Belt.
The Government will outline plans today to strike a balance between whats happening currently and promoting development in the regions.
The plans are expected to include ways to combat urban sprawl, encourage people away from the capital and reduce commuting times.
The Taoiseach and the Housing Minister will launch the proposals in Maynooth University at noon.