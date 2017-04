2ND DAY OF SEARCH FOR MISSING R116 CREWMEN Almost 200 divers have resumed a major search off the Mayo coast for missing Rescue 116 crewmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith. The search is centred around Blackrock Island, where the helicopter crashed almost six weeks ago. The bodies of crew members Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy have been recovered. And Dara’s sister, Psychologist Niamh Fitzpatrick says she’s had huge support, and she’s praying for Paul and Ciaran to be found.

