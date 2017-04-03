3 PEOPLE RESCUED AFTER YACHT GETS STUCK OFF WEXFORD COAST

A wooden yacht with three people onboard was rescued by the RNLI off the Wexford coast yesterday evening.

A volunteer lifeboat crew from both Wexford and Rosslare RNLI stations was launched just before 7.30pm following a report that a yacht had got into difficulty off Wexford Bar.

The yacht was on passage from Scotland to the south coast of England when it got stranded on a sand bank in the mouth to Wexford Harbour.

The vessel had damaged its steering gear and it was towed to Rosslare Port.

There were no reported injuries.

